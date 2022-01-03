Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed at $9.71, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.32% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.64% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Nissan Motor Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Nissan Motor Co. is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.82 billion, down 2.27% from the prior-year quarter.

NSANY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $81.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +151.57% and +9.21%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6% higher. Nissan Motor Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Nissan Motor Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.16.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NSANY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

