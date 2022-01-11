Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed the most recent trading day at $10.88, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.29% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nissan Motor Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Nissan Motor Co. is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.82 billion, down 2.27% from the year-ago period.

NSANY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $81.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +151.57% and +9.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6% higher within the past month. Nissan Motor Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Nissan Motor Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.