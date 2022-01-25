Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed at $10.60, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.4% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nissan Motor Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Nissan Motor Co. to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.98 billion, down 10.91% from the year-ago period.

NSANY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $79.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +159.12% and +6.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.01% lower within the past month. Nissan Motor Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nissan Motor Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.17 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.33, which means Nissan Motor Co. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

