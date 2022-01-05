Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed at $10.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.68% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nissan Motor Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.82 billion, down 2.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $81.17 billion, which would represent changes of +151.57% and +9.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6% higher. Nissan Motor Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Nissan Motor Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.61. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.68.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

