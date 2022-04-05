Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed at $8.55, marking a -1.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 20.8% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nissan Motor Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Nissan Motor Co. is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.4 billion, down 6.73% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nissan Motor Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nissan Motor Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.67 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.01, which means Nissan Motor Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

