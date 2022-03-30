Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed the most recent trading day at $8.94, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.33% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Nissan Motor Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, up 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.4 billion, down 6.73% from the year-ago period.

NSANY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $79.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +161.64% and +6.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower. Nissan Motor Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nissan Motor Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.19.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NSANY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

