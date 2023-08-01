Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF) Price Target Increased by 9.32% to 4.58

The average one-year price target for Nissan Motor Co. (OTC:NSANF) has been revised to 4.58 / share. This is an increase of 9.32% from the prior estimate of 4.19 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.10 to a high of 6.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.93% from the latest reported closing price of 4.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nissan Motor Co.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSANF is 0.11%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 174,836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,532K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,558K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSANF by 1.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,800K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,745K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSANF by 12.47% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,525K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,384K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSANF by 0.27% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 7,530K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,894K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSANF by 9.14% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,305K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,293K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSANF by 0.84% over the last quarter.

