Nissan Motor Co. - ADR (NSANY) Price Target Increased by 9.17% to 9.31

The average one-year price target for Nissan Motor Co. - ADR (OTC:NSANY) has been revised to 9.31 / share. This is an increase of 9.17% from the prior estimate of 8.52 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.29 to a high of 13.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.97% from the latest reported closing price of 8.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nissan Motor Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSANY is 0.01%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 37K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSANY by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSANY by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.