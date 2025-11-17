Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF) Price Target Decreased by 22.62% to 1.82

The average one-year price target for Nissan Motor Co. (OTCPK:NSANF) has been revised to $1.82 / share. This is a decrease of 22.62% from the prior estimate of $2.35 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.35 to a high of $2.36 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 47.40% from the latest reported closing price of $3.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nissan Motor Co.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSANF is 0.04%, an increase of 49.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 212,713K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,901K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,205K shares , representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSANF by 20.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,025K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,781K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSANF by 20.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 14,444K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,266K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSANF by 14.78% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 12,741K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,851K shares , representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSANF by 13.99% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 11,278K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,635K shares , representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSANF by 7.12% over the last quarter.

