Nissan Motor Co., - Depositary Receipt (NSANY) Price Target Increased by 14.60% to 5.32

The average one-year price target for Nissan Motor Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NSANY) has been revised to $5.32 / share. This is an increase of 14.60% from the prior estimate of $4.64 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.89 to a high of $8.77 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.75% from the latest reported closing price of $6.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nissan Motor Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSANY is 0.00%, an increase of 12.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.71% to 99K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 35K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 27.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSANY by 27.25% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 17.70%.

Yousif Capital Management holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 347.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSANY by 77.28% over the last quarter.

