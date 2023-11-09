Nissan more than doubles Q2 operating profit, beating estimates

Adds details on earnings

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor 7201.T reported on Thursday it had more than doubled its operating profit for the July-September quarter, beating analysts' estimates, boosted by steady sales in North America and Japan and a weaker yen.

The company reported a 127% rise in July-September operating profit to 208.1 billion yen ($1.38 billion), compared with an average estimate of 155.9 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts by LSEG and a 91.7 billion yen operating profit in the same period a year earlier.

The automaker raised its full-year forecast by nearly 13% to 620 billion yen due to a favourable impact of a weak yen and improvements in global retail sales, excluding China.

The forecast compared to a 570.1 billion yen average profit forecast in a poll of 19 analysts by Refinitiv.

Nissan shares closed up 3.9% at 635.5 yen earlier in the day before it reported earnings, after a restructured alliance agreement with Renault RENA.PA that puts the automakers on an equal footing came into effect on Wednesday.

($1 = 150.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.