Nissan more than doubles Q2 operating profit, beating estimates

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor 7201.T on Thursday more than doubled its operating profit in the July-September quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

The company reported a 127% rise in July-September operating profit to 208.1 billion yen ($1.38 billion), compared with an average estimate of 155.9 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts by LSEG and a 91.7 billion yen operating profit in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 150.8700 yen)

