Nissan joins GM in exiting auto group backing Trump

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co 7201.T said on Friday it was joining General Motors GM.N in exiting a group of automakers that had backed U.S. President Donald Trump in his bid to prevent California from imposing its own vehicle emissions rules.

Last week, GM reversed course in the ongoing court fight, winning praise from Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. In October 2019, GM joined Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI, Nissan and other automakers supporting Trump effort's to bar California from setting its own fuel-efficiency rules, or zero-emission requirements, for vehicles.

