Nissan, Honda report lower China sales in May, Toyota up

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T and Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T saw lower sales in May in China, the world's biggest vehicle market, while Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T reported higher sales.

Nissan said in a statement on Friday that it sold 111,096 vehicles, down 14.6% from a year earlier, while Honda's sales fell 4.1% to 128,713 cars.

Toyota said it sold 168,900 cars in China, up 1.5%.

