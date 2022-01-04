Markets

Nissan Group Q4 U.S. Sales Down 19.8%

(RTTNews) - Nissan Group reported that total U.S. sales for the fourth-quarter was 194,983 units, a decrease of 19.8% from the prior year.

Sales of the new 2022 Frontier were 22,634, up 114.4% in the fourth quarter over the previous year.Sales of the all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder were 12,439, up 12.5% in the fourth quarter over the previous year.

Sales of the Nissan Kicks were 18,225, up 12.4% in the fourth quarter over the previous year. Sales of the Nissan Armada were 4,130, up 94.8% in the fourth quarter over the previous year.

Nissan Group also announced total calendar year 2021 U.S. sales of 977,639 units, an increase of 8.7% compared to the prior year.

