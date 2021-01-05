Markets

Nissan Group Q4 U.S. Sales Down 19.3%

(RTTNews) - Nissan Group reported that its fourth-quarter total U.S. sales were 243,133 units, a decrease of 19.3 percent from the prior year.

Total car sales for the quarter were 96,447 units, down 16.8 percent from the previous year. Total Truck sales declined 20.8 percent year-over-year to 146,686 units.

Quarterly Nissan division sales dropped 18.0 percent to 222,651 units from the previous year,while Infiniti sales declined 31.2 percent year-over-year to 20,482 units.

