Nissan Group Q3 U.S. Sales Up 5.3%

October 01, 2025 — 10:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Nissan Group reported total U.S. sales of 223,377 units for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 5.3% increase compared to the same period last year. The growth was driven primarily by strong demand for SUVs and trucks, supported by competitive pricing, updated designs, and a range of consumer-friendly features that continue to appeal to modern buyers.

In the third quarter of 2025, Nissan Division reported U.S. sales of 210,226 units, a 6.4% increase from 197,528 units in the same period last year. Meanwhile, INFINITI sales totaled 13,151 units, reflecting a 9.6% decline compared to 14,540 units a year earlier.

