Nissan Group Q3 U.S. Sales Down 32.4%

(RTTNews) - Nissan Group reported that its third-quarter U.S. sales were 221,150 units, a decrease of 32.4 percent from the prior year.

Sales of the Nissan Versa were up 24 percent in the third quarter to 10,466 units. GT-R sales rose 14 percent with 113 units sold.

Kicks sales were up 9 percent to 19,478 units.

Third-quarter 2020 had 77 selling days compared to 76 selling days last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.