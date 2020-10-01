Markets

Nissan Group Q3 U.S. Sales Down 32.4%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nissan Group reported that its third-quarter U.S. sales were 221,150 units, a decrease of 32.4 percent from the prior year.

Sales of the Nissan Versa were up 24 percent in the third quarter to 10,466 units. GT-R sales rose 14 percent with 113 units sold.

Kicks sales were up 9 percent to 19,478 units.

Third-quarter 2020 had 77 selling days compared to 76 selling days last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular