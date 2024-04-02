News & Insights

Nissan Group Q1 U.S. Sale Up 7.2%

April 02, 2024 — 09:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. first quarter sales for 2024 of 252,735 units, an increase of 7.2% versus the prior year.

First quarter 2024 had 77 selling days and first quarter 2023 had 75 selling days.

Sales of the Sentra sedan were up 78% year-over-year for the quarter. Sales of the Ariya electric crossover were up 44.8% year-over-year for the quarter.

Sales of the Z sports car were up 44% year-over-year for the quarter. Sales of the Rogue crossover were up 18.7% year-over-year for the quarter.

