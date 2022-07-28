Nissan first-quarter operating profit drops 14%

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's 7201.T first-quarter operating profit fell 14% to 64.9 billion yen ($478.08 million), the Japanese carmaker said on Thursday, citing surging raw material costs and production disruption from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Earnings for the three months to June 30 beat an average estimate of 45.8 billion yen from 11 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 135.7500 yen)

