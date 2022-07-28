Nissan first-quarter operating profit drops 14%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

Nissan Motor Co's first-quarter operating profit fell 14% to 64.9 billion yen ($478.08 million), the Japanese carmaker said on Thursday, citing surging raw material costs and production disruption from COVID-19 lockdowns.

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's 7201.T first-quarter operating profit fell 14% to 64.9 billion yen ($478.08 million), the Japanese carmaker said on Thursday, citing surging raw material costs and production disruption from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Earnings for the three months to June 30 beat an average estimate of 45.8 billion yen from 11 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 135.7500 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by David Goodman )

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters