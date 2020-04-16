US Markets

Nissan extends U.S. production shutdown until mid-May

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of U.S. manufacturing plants until mid-May, citing the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co 7201.T said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of U.S. manufacturing plants until mid-May, citing the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nissan said earlier it was temporarily laying off about 10,000 U.S. hourly workers effective April 6. Subaru Corp 7270.T said Tuesday it plans to restart production at its Indiana assembly plant on May 11.

Many large automakers have said they hope to resume U.S. production on May 4, but some auto executives think the industry restart may be pushed to mid-May.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular