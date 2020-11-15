Nissan "exploring" possible sale of 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors - Bloomberg

Contributor
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Nissan Motor Co. may sell its 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp in what would be a fundamental change in a three-way alliance that also includes French car maker Renault SA, Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified sources.

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co. 7201.T may sell its 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T in what would be a fundamental change in a three-way alliance that also includes French car maker Renault SA RENA.PA, Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified sources.

Nissan is considering looking for potential buyers, which could include other shareholders such as trading company Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, because it is worried it may struggle to recover from a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg said.

"There are no plans to change the capital structure with Mitsubishi," Nissan said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters