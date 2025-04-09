Nissan to Develop EV Platform to Underpin Production of Up to 5 EVs

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY is preparing a major comeback in the electric space, 15 years after pioneering the U.S. EV market with the first mass-produced electric vehicle. The company is developing a new EV platform that will support the production of crossovers, sedans and possibly a compact pickup, all built in the United States.



Per Ponz Pandikuthira, head of product planning for Nissan Americas, the flexible new platform can accommodate up to five EVs in the compact and nearby segments. Its adaptability and Nissan’s U.S. production capabilities also open the door for collaboration with other automakers to help reduce production costs.



These upcoming models will utilize more efficient electric motors and quicker-charging, cost-effective lithium-ion batteries. However, this platform will not support the solid-state battery technology that Nissan aims to launch by 2028. Production will take place at Nissan’s Canton, MS plant, starting with a pair of crossover SUVs under both the Nissan and Infiniti brands.



Originally, the company planned a sedan-first EV platform with two midsize sedans replacing the Maxima and Altima by mid-2026. However, NSANY pivoted after market research showed weak demand for sedans priced more than $45,000. Instead, Nissan redesigned the platform to prioritize popular crossover body styles, including lifted sedans similar to the Volkswagen ID.7. At least one of the new electric crossovers is expected by mid-2028, though which brand arrives first will depend on market demand.



The models revealed in Japan in March feature longer wheelbases than the Rogue but match the Pathfinder in interior space. Per Pandikuthira, the compact crossover segment is the ideal entry point for Nissan’s next EV wave. The Nissan crossover sports a bold, rugged design inspired by the classic Xterra and Pathfinder, featuring a squared-off rear and distinctive headlights. It’s likely to take the place of the electric Pathfinder that was initially in development, which may now be released as a hybrid instead. Infiniti’s version will cater to luxury buyers with elegant styling and premium features.

Nissan to Press Ahead With Pickups, Scale Back on Sedans

Nissan is also working on a unibody, light-duty electric pickup truck, first mentioned in 2021. If approved, it could hit dealerships by 2030. This pickup is designed more for weekend adventurers than heavy-duty work, with space for five passengers and a truck bed suitable for outdoor gear. It would be smaller than a Rivian R1T.



Though the electric pickup hasn’t been officially greenlit, Nissan is weighing whether it can produce the vehicle at a competitive price that consumers are willing to pay. A smaller pickup would reintroduce Nissan to a market it exited with the discontinuation of the full-size Titan.



The electric truck might be sold alongside a lower-cost hybrid Frontier, currently under evaluation. The hybrid could feature a parallel system offering all-wheel drive with both gas and electric propulsion.



Despite the excitement around crossovers and pickups, Nissan has scaled back plans for an electric sedan, citing poor consumer interest in high-priced alternatives to the Tesla Model 3. This shift may create more room for the electric pickup to take priority.



NSANY is expected to end midsize sedan production at the Canton plant by 2025, but a supply-chain source reports that output has been extended through 2027. In the meantime, the company has revamped its compact Sentra with significant styling and tech upgrades. Higher-end Sentra trims may fill the gap left by the Altima, potentially appealing to most of its customer base.

NSANY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nissan carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are China Yuchai International Limited CYD, Michelin MGDDY and Strattec Security Corporation STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 9.17% and 36.84%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 25 cents in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGDDY’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 40.56%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 27 cents and 18 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 2.61%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 91 cents and $1.06, respectively, in the past 60 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Michelin (MGDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.