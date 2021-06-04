Nissan delays launch of Ariya electric SUV due to chip shortage, COVID-19

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - The availability of Nissan Motor Co's 7201.T Ariya, a new electric SUV, will be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of chips, an official of the car maker said on Friday.

Last year Nissan said it planned to begin sales of the Ariya in Japan from mid-2021. But the rollout of the limited model in the Asian nation has been pushed to "this winter", the firm's executive vice president, Asako Hoshino, told reporters.

