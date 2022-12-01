Nissan CEO says talks with Renault continue, sees chance to strengthen partnership

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said on Thursday the Japanese automaker remains in talks with France's Renault over restructuring their alliance, but declined to comment on the likelihood of a deal this month.

"We would like to enhance how we can be stronger together," he said to Reuters from New York.

Nissan is considering taking a stake in a new electric car unit that Renault is looking to carve out. Sources previously told Reuters the carmakers are readying plans to announce a potential restructured alliance this month.

(Reporting by Kevin Krolicki in Singapore and Ben Klayman in Detroit;)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.