Nissan board also approved planned restructuring deal with Renault - source

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The board of Nissan 7201.T has also voted in favour of reshaping its alliance with French carmaker Renault RENA.PA, a source said on Monday.

The agreement, which will retool the two-decade-old alliance, had already got the backing from Renault's board on Sunday. It will be formally unveiled on Monday in London.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

