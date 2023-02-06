Nissan board also approved planned restructuring deal with Renault - source

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

February 06, 2023 — 01:33 am EST

Written by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The board of Nissan 7201.T has also voted in favour of reshaping its alliance with French carmaker Renault RENA.PA, a source said on Monday.

The agreement, which will retool the two-decade-old alliance, had already got the backing from Renault's board on Sunday. It will be formally unveiled on Monday in London.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.