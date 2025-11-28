Markets

Nissan To Begin Field Test Of Autonomous Mobility Service In Nada Gogo Area

November 28, 2025 — 02:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nissan (7201.T) said, in collaboration with Kobe City, it will begin a field test of an autonomous mobility service in the Nada Gogo area starting January 19, 2026. Through the pilot, Nissan will incorporate feedback from local residents and visitors.

In fiscal 2026, Nissan plans to expand the service area and boarding points, introduce on-demand operations using Serena-based Level 2 autonomous vehicles and start paid operation in 2027. The company targets commercial operation in the Nada Gogo area by 2030.

RTTNews
