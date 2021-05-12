Nissan-backed autonomous startup WeRide raises new funds, at $3.3 bln valuation

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - WeRide, an autonomous driving startup backed by Nissan 7201.T, Renault RENA.PA and Mitsubishi 7211.T, said on Thursday that it has raised hundreds of millions of dollars valuing the company at $3.3 billion.

WeRide, which is testing vehicles in California, China's southern city of Guangzhou and central city of Zhengzhou, did not disclose details on the size of the funding.

WeRide is pursuing a level 4 autonomous standard, in which the vehicle can handle all aspects of driving in most circumstances with no human intervention.

It raised $310 million in January.

