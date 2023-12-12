News & Insights

Markets

Nissan Announces Acquisition Of Own Shares From Renault, Decides To Cancel Acquired Shares

December 12, 2023 — 03:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced, following Renault's decision to sell the part of Nissan shares that are held in a French trust, the company has agreed to offer and acquire the same by making use of its right of first offer agreed with Renault under the New Alliance Agreement.

Nissan said it has decided to cancel all the acquired shares to improve the capital efficiency of the company. The company said the cancellation will lower net assets and increase earnings per share, which is expected to improve the price-to-book ratio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.