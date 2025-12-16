Nissan Aims To Double Global NISMO Lineup To Ten Models

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports & Customization Co., Ltd. or NMC announced new initiatives aimed at enhancing Nissan's brand power through expanded motorsport activities and the growth of the NISMO car lineup.

Building on the success of NISMO, Nissan plans to double the number of models available worldwide, increasing from five to ten. The company also intends to broaden market availability, raising annual shipments from approximately 100,000 units to 150,000 units by 2028. Overseas sales are expected to grow from 40% to 60%. Nissan will actively explore collaborations with external partners to further expand the NISMO business.

Beginning in fiscal year 2026, Nissan will introduce prototype vehicles for racing activities. These prototypes will accelerate advancements in both hardware and software, supporting technological development for motorsport and contributing to the expansion of the NISMO lineup.

NMC also plans to strengthen its restoration, restomod, and parts sales businesses. With the global auto restoration market valued at around 500 billion yen and projected to reach 1.2 trillion yen by 2032, NMC will initially focus on the iconic Skyline GT-R R32, R33, and R34 models, with additional vehicles and regional offerings to follow.

