Nissan Advances AI and EV Strategy, Cuts Model Lineup to 45

Nissan Motor Co. NSANY has shared a long-term plan called “Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life,” outlining how it will shape its future vehicles and technologies. The company is focusing on cars powered by artificial intelligence while also making its global lineup smaller and more streamlined. As part of this effort, Nissan plans to reduce its models from 56 to 45 by removing weaker products and improving overall efficiency.

Artificial intelligence is a key part of this plan. Nissan aims to roll out its AI-based driving systems across roughly 90% of its lineup over time, alongside features that better integrate vehicles into users’ daily lives. These enhancements are designed to make driving safer, easier and more practical. The company is also developing a next-generation ProPILOT system, expected to deliver more advanced automation by fiscal 2027, beginning with models such as the Elgrand.

The company is also expanding its electrification plans. Nissan continues to develop its e-POWER system, which provides an electric-like driving experience. It plans to offer more powertrain options, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and range-extender technologies. A new hybrid system for future frame-based vehicles is also in development, while plug-in hybrid and range-extender solutions will be introduced through partnerships.

To better organize its lineup, Nissan is grouping its vehicles into four categories: Heartbeat, Core, Growth and Partner. Each category outlines the position of different models in the portfolio. Vehicles such as the Rogue Hybrid e-POWER, the Juke EV and the new X-Trail are classified as Core models, while the Skyline and Xterra are part of the Heartbeat group. Partner models will be developed through collaboration with other automakers.

As part of its vision, Nissan is reshaping its industrial model through the Nissan Product Family strategy. This approach shifts the focus from optimizing individual models to architecture-driven development, using shared vehicle platforms, powertrains and software systems.

The automaker will focus on three main product families expected to account for more than 80% of global volume. This approach is aimed at improving quality, maintaining cost discipline, and enabling faster development. Under the Re: Nissan plan, the company also aims to reduce parts complexity by 70%, cut the number of platforms from 13 to 7 by 2035, and shorten development time for both new and follow-up models.

The company is focusing on three main markets, namely Japan, the United States and China, as part of its global strategy. It has set sales targets of 550,000 units in Japan and 1 million units each in the United States and China by fiscal 2030. China will also serve as an export base, with models such as the N7 and Frontier Pro planned for regions including Latin America, ASEAN and the Middle East.

Nissan is also maintaining its focus on the Infiniti brand, beginning with the upcoming QX65 and several additional models. As part of its broader recovery plan, the company is phasing out underperforming vehicles while expanding powertrain options across its lineup.

Nissan Motor Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nissan Motor Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

NSANY stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Magna International MGA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Geely Automobile GELHY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 77 cents and 95 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELHY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 73.6% and 28.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 15 cents over the past 90 days, while that for 2027 has risen 12 cents over the past 30 days.

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Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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