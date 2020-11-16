Nissan 'absolutely not' in talks about Mitsubishi stake sale

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co is "absolutely not" in talks to sell its stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T, Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said on Monday following a report that it was considering selling its stake.

Gupta made the comment in an interview at the Reuters Automotive Summit teleconference.

(Reporting by Joseph White Writing by David Dolan Editing by David Goodman )

((david.dolan@tr.com; +81 3 6441 1526; Reuters Messaging: david.dolan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.