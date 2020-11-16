US Markets

Nissan 'absolutely not' in talks about Mitsubishi stake sale

Nissan Motor Co is "absolutely not" in talks to sell its stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said on Monday following a report that it was considering selling its stake.

Gupta made the comment in an interview at the Reuters Automotive Summit teleconference.

