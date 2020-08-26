Markets
NiSource's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NiSource Inc.'s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NI.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $26.94 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.94% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NI.PRB was trading at a 11.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 16.70% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on NiSource Inc.'s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, NiSource Inc.'s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NI.PRB) is currently down about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NI) are off about 2.4%.

