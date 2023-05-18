NiSource's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of NiSource Inc.'s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NI.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NI.PRB was trading at a 0.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.34% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NI.PRB shares, versus NI:

Below is a dividend history chart for NI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on NiSource Inc.'s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, NiSource Inc.'s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NI.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NI) are off about 1.1%.

