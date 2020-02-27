NiSource's (NI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

NiSource Inc NI delivered operating earnings of 45 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2019, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents by 7.1%. Earnings increased 18.4% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



On a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss of 41 cents compared with a loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.



In 2019, NiSource generated earnings of $1.32, up from $1.30 delivered in 2018.



Total Revenues



NiSource generated total net revenues of $1,385.4 million in fourth-quarter 2019, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,511 million by 8.3%. Revenues declined from $1,453.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



In 2019, NiSource generated revenues of $5,184.1 million, up from $5,084 million in 2018.

NiSource, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NiSource, Inc Quote

Highlights of the Release



Total operating expenses in the quarter under review increased 1.8% year over year to $670.5 million.



Total interest expenses in the reported quarter up 6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $93.3 million.



Financial Update



NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2019 were $139.3 million, up from $112.8 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debts (excluding amounts due within a year) as of Dec 31, 2019 were $7,856.2 million compared with $ 7,105.4 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Net cash provided from operating activities in 2019 was $1,583.3 million compared with $540.1 million in 2018.



Guidance



NiSource expects its long-term growth rate for earnings and dividend in the range of 5-7% annually with 2021 as the base year.



Zacks Rank



NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other Releases



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 by 6.5%.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 55 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 14.6%.



WEC Energy Group WEC came up with fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 6.9%.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.