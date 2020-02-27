NiSource's (NI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Markets

NiSource Inc NI delivered operating earnings of 45 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2019, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents by 7.1%. Earnings increased 18.4% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss of 41 cents compared with a loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.

In 2019, NiSource generated earnings of $1.32, up from $1.30 delivered in 2018.

Total Revenues

NiSource generated total net revenues of $1,385.4 million in fourth-quarter 2019, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,511 million by 8.3%. Revenues declined from $1,453.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

In 2019, NiSource generated revenues of $5,184.1 million, up from $5,084 million in 2018.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the quarter under review increased 1.8% year over year to $670.5 million.

Total interest expenses in the reported quarter up 6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $93.3 million.

Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2019 were $139.3 million, up from $112.8 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

Long-term debts (excluding amounts due within a year) as of Dec 31, 2019 were $7,856.2 million compared with $ 7,105.4 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

Net cash provided from operating activities in 2019 was $1,583.3 million compared with $540.1 million in 2018.

Guidance

NiSource expects its long-term growth rate for earnings and dividend in the range of 5-7% annually with 2021 as the base year.

Zacks Rank

NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

