NiSource's (NI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
NiSource Inc NI delivered operating earnings of 45 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2019, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents by 7.1%. Earnings increased 18.4% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss of 41 cents compared with a loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.
In 2019, NiSource generated earnings of $1.32, up from $1.30 delivered in 2018.
Total Revenues
NiSource generated total net revenues of $1,385.4 million in fourth-quarter 2019, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,511 million by 8.3%. Revenues declined from $1,453.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
In 2019, NiSource generated revenues of $5,184.1 million, up from $5,084 million in 2018.
NiSource, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
NiSource, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NiSource, Inc Quote
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses in the quarter under review increased 1.8% year over year to $670.5 million.
Total interest expenses in the reported quarter up 6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $93.3 million.
Financial Update
NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2019 were $139.3 million, up from $112.8 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debts (excluding amounts due within a year) as of Dec 31, 2019 were $7,856.2 million compared with $ 7,105.4 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Net cash provided from operating activities in 2019 was $1,583.3 million compared with $540.1 million in 2018.
Guidance
NiSource expects its long-term growth rate for earnings and dividend in the range of 5-7% annually with 2021 as the base year.
Zacks Rank
NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 by 6.5%.
FirstEnergy Corporation FE reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 55 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 14.6%.
WEC Energy Group WEC came up with fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 6.9%.
