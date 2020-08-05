NiSource's (NI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

NiSource Inc NI delivered operating earnings of 13 cents per share in second-quarter 2020, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 85.7%. Also, the bottom line surged 160% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



On a GAAP basis, the company reported loss of 5 cents per share against earnings of 76 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

NiSource generated total net revenues of $957.4 million in the second quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,073 million by 10.8%. Further, the top line declined 5.4% from $1,011.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the quarter under review fell 10% year over year to $792.1 million.



Total interest expenses in the reported quarter increased 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $97 million.



It reaffirmed its expected 2020 CapEx at $1.7-$1.8 billion.

Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2020 were $142.2 million, up from $139.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debts (excluding amounts due within a year) as of Jun 30 were $8,810.2 million compared with $ 7,856.2 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Net cash flows from operating activities for the first half of 2020 were $707.7 million compared with $926.2 million for the first half of 2019.

