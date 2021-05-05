NiSource's (NI) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Miss

NiSource Inc NI delivered net operating earnings of 77 cents per share in first-quarter 2021, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the same improved 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of 72 cents per share, increasing 350% from the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

NiSource generated total net revenues of $1,554.6 million in the first quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,919 million by 19%. Further, the top line dipped 4.7% from $1,631.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the quarter under review fell 6.8% year over year to $1,090 million.



Net interest expenses in the reported quarter decreased 8.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $84.6 million.

Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2021 were $89.1 million, down from $116.5 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



Long-term debts (excluding amounts due within a year) as of Mar 31, 2021 were $9,202.3 million compared with $9,219.8 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



Net cash flows from operating activities in first-quarter 2021 were $448.3 million compared with $369.9 million in the comparable period of 2020.

Outlook

NiSource narrowed its 2021 non-GAAP net operating earnings to the range of $1.32-$1.36 from the previous guidance of $1.28-$1.36 per share. Also, it expects earnings to see a CAGR of 7-9% from 2021 through 2024 including near-term annual growth of 5-7% through 2023.



During the same time frame, the utility anticipates investing $1.9-$2.2 billion annually in growth, safety and modernization. Also, it plans to invest $2 billion in renewable-generation assets through 2024.

Zacks Rank

NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

