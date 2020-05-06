NiSource's (NI) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1
NiSource Inc NI delivered operating earnings of 76 cents per share in first-quarter 2020, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents by 5%. Earnings fell 7.3% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of 16 cents compared with 55 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues
NiSource generated total net revenues of $1,631.8 million in the first quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,953 million by 16.4%. Revenues declined 12.2% from $1,858.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses in the quarter under review fell 14.1% year over year to $1,169.1 million.
Total interest expenses in the reported quarter declined 2.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $92.9 million.
The first quarter financial results of the company were minimally affected by COVID-19. However, it has lowered 2020 CapEx by $100 million.
NiSource, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
NiSource, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NiSource, Inc Quote
Financial Update
NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2020 were $203.8 million, up from $139.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Long-term debts (excluding amounts due within a year) as of Mar 31 were $7,817.9 million compared with $ 7,856.2 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Net cash provided from operating activities in the first quarter of 2020 was $369.9 million compared with $399.1 million activities in the first quarter of 2019.
