NiSource's (NI) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1

NiSource Inc NI delivered operating earnings of 76 cents per share in first-quarter 2020, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents by 5%. Earnings fell 7.3% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of 16 cents compared with 55 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

NiSource generated total net revenues of $1,631.8 million in the first quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,953 million by 16.4%. Revenues declined 12.2% from $1,858.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the quarter under review fell 14.1% year over year to $1,169.1 million.

Total interest expenses in the reported quarter declined 2.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $92.9 million.

The first quarter financial results of the company were minimally affected by COVID-19. However, it has lowered 2020 CapEx by $100 million.

Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2020 were $203.8 million, up from $139.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Long-term debts (excluding amounts due within a year) as of Mar 31 were $7,817.9 million compared with $ 7,856.2 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Net cash provided from operating activities in the first quarter of 2020 was $369.9 million compared with $399.1 million activities in the first quarter of 2019.

