NiSource's (NI) Arm to Buy 280MW Energy From Capital Dynamics

NiSource Inc.’s NI subsidiary Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) and the Clean Energy Infrastructure (CEI) business of Capital Dynamics have inked a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Per the terms of the deal, NIPSCO will purchase 280 megawatt (MW) of power from Gibson Solar, a greenfield solar project, which is being developed by CEI and co-developed by Arevon Energy Management and Tenaska in Indiana.

Benefits of PPA

The PPA will support the utility’s gradual transition to a cleaner energy provider at reasonable costs for its customers. Besides helping the company meet its clean energy targets, the PPA will strengthen its position as a long-term community partner.

Capital Plans & Addition of Renewables

As part of NiSource’s "Your Energy, Your Future" generation transition plan, NIPSCO announced eight renewable energy projects, which include a combination of similar PPAs and joint ventures (JVs). Moreover, management is likely to announce additional renewable projects in the coming months. The utility is continuously working on long-term infrastructure modernization program.



In the first nine months of 2020, the company invested $1.29 billion and reaffirmed its 2020 capital spending guidance in the $1.7-$1.8 billion band. Also, over the 2021-2024 time frame, the company is going to invest in the range of $9.9-$10.5 billion.



Moreover, the company is set to retire its 100% coal-generating sources by 2028 and replace the same with reliable and cleaner options at lower costs. It aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% within 2030 from the 2005 baseline and save more than $4 billion for customers of more than 30 years. NiSource has plans to invest in the range of $1.8-$2 billion, primarily in 2022 and 2023, to meet its renewable goals. The company via JVs and PPAs is scheduled to add nearly 1,030 MW of clean generation to its existing portfolio by 2023 end.

Transition in Utility Space

With the whole world resorting to renewable energy, the U.S. utility industry is also shifting its focus to clean resources for electricity generation. Companies like Alliant Energy LNT, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE and Consolidated Edison ED are tapping the opportunity to transition to solar energy for adopting a business strategy that is environmentally sustainable.



Alliant aims to add 1000 MW of solar-powered production to its portfolio within 2023 while NextEra Energy announced a “30-by-30” plan to install more than 30 million solar panels in Florida by 2030. Also, Consolidated Edison is investing steadily in its renewable generation asset upgrade. It is currently the second largest solar power producer in North America, boasting 3.4 gigawatts-ac (GWac) of renewable energy production capacity.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

NiSource currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past three months, shares of the utility have gained 3.7%, underperforming the industry’s 8.5% growth.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED): Free Stock Analysis Report



NiSource, Inc (NI): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.