Markets
NI

NiSource Turns To Profit In Q4; Reaffirms FY Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) reported that its fourth-quarter net income available to common shareholders was $70.7 million or $0.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $153.0 million or $0.41 per share in the previous year.

Non-GAAP net operating earnings available to common shareholders was $130.1 million or $0.34 per share, compared to $169.6 million or $0.45 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NiSource reaffirmed its 2021 non-GAAP net operating earnings guidance in the range of $1.28 to $1.36 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $1.34 per share. The company expects to make capital investments of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion in 2021. NiSource continues to expect to grow its net operating earnings per share by 7 to 9% on a compound annual growth rate basis from 2021 through 2024, including near-term annual growth of 5 to 7% through 2023.

NiSource expects to make growth, safety and modernization investments of $1.9 to $2.2 billion annually through 2024, as well as a total of $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion of investments in renewable generation assets. The investments are expected to drive compound annual rate base growth of 10% to 12% through 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More