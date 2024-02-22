News & Insights

Markets
NI.PRB

NiSource Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

February 22, 2024 — 02:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of NiSource Inc.'s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NI.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NI.PRB was trading at a 1.24% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.87% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NI.PRB shares, versus NI:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on NiSource Inc.'s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

NI.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, NiSource Inc.'s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NI.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NI) are off about 0.1%.

Also see:
 Dividend Channel
 MLCO market cap history
 PBLA Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NI.PRB
NI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.