NiSource sells stake in NIPSCO for $2.15 bln to Blackstone

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

June 20, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

June 20 (Reuters) - Utility firm NiSource NI.N said on Tuesday that asset manager Blackstone's BX.N infrastructure unit has agreed to acquire a 19.9% equity interest in its unit NIPSCO for $2.15 billion.

NIPSCO is an integrated electric and gas distribution unit that operates in Indiana and serves about 1.3 million customers.

NiSource would hold the remaining stake and continue to operate the company.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023.

