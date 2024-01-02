News & Insights

Markets
BX

NiSource Sells Minority Stake In NIPSCO For $2.16 Bln

January 02, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI), a utilities company, said on Tuesday that it has sold a 19.9 percent indirect equity interest in its Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC or NIPSCO, to an affiliate of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners of Blackstone Inc. (BX), for $2.16 billion.

The transaction has an additional equity commitment of $250 million to fund ongoing capital requirements.

With this, the Blackstone affiliate has acquired a 19.9 percent non-controlling equity interest in NIPSCO Holdings II LLC, which owns all the equity interests of NIPSCO, and NiSource will own the remaining 80.1 percent of NIPSCO Holdings II LLC.

NIPSCO is Indiana's vertically integrated electric and gas distribution company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX
NI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.