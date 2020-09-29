Markets
NiSource Reports Progress On Long-term Growth Strategy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) said it believes the company's core business strategy will drive long-term revenue and dividend growth, supported by stable, rate base driven revenue streams and approximately $40 billion in expected infrastructure investment opportunities over 20 years. These investment opportunities represent an increase of $10 billion over prior expectations. NiSource also anticipates that the execution of its strategy will drive a rate base compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% - 12%, which is expected to result in a 7% - 9% NOEPS CAGR, and annual dividend growth to maintain the targeted 60% - 70% payout ratio over 2021 - 2024.

Through the company's recently launched NiSource Next initiative, NiSource expects improvements throughout the organization, while also contributing to an approximately 8% reduction in O&M costs in 2021 from expected 2020 levels.

NI

