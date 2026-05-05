NiSource to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

NiSource NI is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, before market open. The company reported an earnings surprise of 4.08% in the last quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Q1 Expectations for NI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, implying 8.16% year-over-year growth.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.43 billion, indicating an increase of 12.01% from the year-ago reported number.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted NI’s Q1 Earnings

NiSource's first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from rising electricity load to serve data centers’ demand. NI’s expanding residential and commercial customer base, along with ongoing economic development across its service areas, is expected to have supported revenue growth and contributed positively to the quarterly performance. The new electric and gas rates implemented further boost the earnings.



NiSource prioritizes customer safety and makes systematic capital investments for infrastructure development and for strengthening its transmission and distribution network. This is likely to have enhanced operational efficiency by reducing outages, improving service reliability and supporting earnings.



The company's disciplined cost management through Project Apollo drives cost-saving initiatives, supports customers’ affordability and limits average annual bill increases across its portfolio to below 5%. This is likely to create fresh demand for service, attract new customers and act as a tailwind for the quarter to be reported.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts For NI

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



NI’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -0.47% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



NI’s Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Ameren Corporation AEE is set to report first-quarter results on May 6 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 9.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.17, which implies a year-over-year increase of 9.35



Vistra Corp. VST is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 7 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.79% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



VST’s long-term earnings growth rate is 18.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $2.21, which implies a year-over-year increase of 380.43%



PPL Corporation PPL is set to report first-quarter results on May 8 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



PPL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.52%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at 61 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 1.67%.

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PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.