NiSource to Release Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

NiSource NI is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 12, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 42.9% in the last reported quarter.



See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors That Might Have Impacted NI's Q4 Performance

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (“NIPSCO”), a subsidiary of NiSource, completed the third solar project in its electric generation fleet. Cavalry Solar came online during the third quarter of 2024. It is operating and producing more cost-effective, cleaner energy for homes and businesses. This is likely to have aided the bottom line in the fourth quarter.



Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania’s distribution system improvement charge became effective in October 2024 for incremental revenues of $112 million. This is expected to have positively impacted NiSource’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



NIPSCO received approval for the electric rates, effective November 2024. The company’s revenues are also likely to have benefited from the new electric and gas rates implemented during the fourth quarter and previous quarters in its service territories.



The company’s bottom line is expected to have gained from capital programs and flat operation and maintenance expenses.



However, higher depreciation and amortization expenses might have offset some of these positives.

NI’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, implying a year-over-year decrease of 11.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.45 billion, indicating an increase of 2.1% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 12. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.32% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



D’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 13.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 54 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 86.2%.



OGE Energy OGE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



OGE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 48 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 100%.



CenterPoint Energy CNP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 20. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



CNP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 40 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 25%.



Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.