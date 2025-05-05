NiSource to Release Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

NiSource NI is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 7, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.3% in the last reported quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors That Might Have Impacted NI's Q1 Performance

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (“NIPSCO”), a subsidiary of NiSource, completed the Dunns Bridge II solar and storage project, which went online in January 2025. The project has a generation capacity of 435 megawatts, which is likely to have boosted the quarterly bottom line.



Columbia Gas of Virginia and Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s new rates became effective in January 2025. This is expected to have positively impacted NiSource’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s revenues are also likely to have benefited from the new electric and gas rates that were implemented during the fourth quarter in its service territories.



The bottom line is expected to have gained from increased investments, capital programs, and flat operation and maintenance expenses.



However, higher depreciation and amortization expenses might have offset some of these positives in the first quarter.

Q1 Expectations for NI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 90 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 5.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.86 billion, indicating an increase of 8.9% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



AEP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.39 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 9.5%.



Alliant Energy LNT is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +9.88% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.73%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 57 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 8.1%.



MDU Resources Group MDU is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



MDU’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pinned at 36 cents per share.





