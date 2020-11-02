Markets
NI

NiSource Reiterates FY21 Net Operating Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Monday, NiSource Inc. (NI) reaffirmed its outlook for 2020 capital investment of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, and 2021 adjusted net operating earnings in a range of $1.28 to $1.36 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

As outlined at its Investor Day on September 29, 2020, NiSource continues to expect to grow its net operating earnings per share by 7 percent to 9 percent on a compound annual growth rate basis from 2021 through 2024, including near-term annual growth of 5 percent to 7 percent through 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular