NiSource reaffirms FY24 adjusted EPS view $1.70-$1.74, consensus $1.73

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NI:
- NiSource reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 20c, consensus 16c
- NiSource initiated with a Buy at Jefferies
- NiSource price target raised to $38 from $37 at BofA
- Nisource (NI) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- NiSource price target raised to $38 from $35 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.