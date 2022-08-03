Markets
NI

NiSource Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting Q2 results, NiSource Inc. (NI), on Wednesday, reaffirmed its 2022 non-GAAP net operating earnings guidance of $1.42 - $1.48 per share. Fourteen Wall Street analysts estimate earnings of $1.45 per share for the year 2022.

NiSource also continues to expect non-GAAP net operating earnings per share to grow by 7 to 9 percent, from 2021's full year results of $1.37 through 2024, on a compound annual growth rate basis, including near-term annual growth of 5 to 7 percent through 2023.

For more such news, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular